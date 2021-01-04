Austin’s Franklin BBQ named to Esquire magazine’s list of eateries America can’t afford to lose

click image
-
Instagram / ubermensch_munch
Just before the turn of the new year, men’s lifestyle magazine Esquire
released a list of 100 restaurants America can't afford to lose to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Austin-based Franklin Barbecue.
“We also hope you’ll raise a toast to these spots around the country — old and new, scruffy and spiffy — that we consider restaurants that America can’t afford to lose,” the article reads. “Because if we lose them, we lose who we are."
Nestled between Philadelphia's 20-year-culinary staple Fork and caviar-heavy Frasca Food and Wine of Boulder, Colorado, Franklin won its spot based on owner Aaron Franklin’s dedication to his craft.
“There's a reason for all those lawn chairs lined up outside the place. And yes, it's the brisket, but it's also so much more,” the article states. “And all of it has to do with the guy whose name is on the sign. Aaron Franklin gives a damn about what he's doing, who he's doing it with, and whom he's serving.”
Franklin Barbecue, located at 900 E. 11th St. in Austin, is only offering curbside service and nationwide shipping via GoldBelly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.