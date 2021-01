La Cantera Spa partnering with University of Texas at San Antonio for wellness lecture series

click image Instagram / lomadevida

Experts at La Cantera Resort & Spa and the University of Texas at San Antonio have launched a year-long Zoom lecture series focused on psychosocial, mental, physical, spiritual and sexual wellness.The Loma de Vida WellYou Lecture Series will feature monthly talks by educators and experts, the first of which — "Quick Meals for Optimum Nutrition," led by registered dietician Breanna Price — will take place January 27.Laura Krohn — director of wellness, recreation and retail for La Cantera's Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness — is partnering on the series with Sara Oswalt, chair of UTSA's Department of Public Health. Oswalt will present the second lecture, "Spicing Up Your Relationship," on February 24.Access to each lecture runs $10, and proceeds benefit the UTSA scholarship fund for Public Health. More details on upcoming lectures are available on the Loma de Vida website