Monday, January 4, 2021

Local favorite Burger Boy will open fourth San Antonio location this spring

Posted By on Mon, Jan 4, 2021 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY BURGER BOY
  • Courtesy Burger Boy
Locally owned fast-food chain Burger Boy will debut a fourth location this spring, renovating a North Side building into a 2,300-square-foot burger, shake and crinkle-cut fry mecca.

The new spot will be located at 151 W. Bitters Road, in a space that formerly housed an El Pollo Loco restaurant.



The homegrown burger chain opened a third location roughly a year ago on the corner of Loop 1604 and Liberty Field.

