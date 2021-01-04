Monday, January 4, 2021
Local favorite Burger Boy will open fourth San Antonio location this spring
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Jan 4, 2021 at 11:15 AM
Locally owned fast-food chain Burger Boy will debut a fourth location this spring, renovating a North Side building into a 2,300-square-foot burger, shake and crinkle-cut fry mecca.
The new spot will be located at 151 W. Bitters Road, in a space that formerly housed an El Pollo Loco restaurant.
The homegrown burger chain opened a third location roughly a year ago on the corner of Loop 1604 and Liberty Field.
