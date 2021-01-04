Monday, January 4, 2021
San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis of Whiskey Cake will make her TV debut this week on Hell’s Kitchen
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Jan 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM
click image
-
Instagram / geeksandgrubs
Mary Lou Davis, chef de cuisine at San Antonio's Whiskey Cake location, will make her national TV debut Thursday, duking it out on FOX-TV cooking contest Hell's Kitchen
.
The 28-year-old chef will compete with 17 other U.S. culinary pros for a chance to helm celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant in Lake Tahoe. There's also a cash prize with the win.
Davis will be one of two Texas chefs competing in Season 19 of the show, which premieres Thursday, January 7, at 7 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Mary Lou Davis, Chef de Cuisine, Whiskey Cake, San Antonio native, Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, competition show, reality show, culinary competition, local chef, Texas chef, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.