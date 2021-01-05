No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Boerne Buc-ee’s location delayed but remains in the city’s development plan

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 9:56 AM

Buc-ee's — a travel-center chain made famous by its spotless bathrooms, copious food options and beaver mascot — has delayed plans to bring a $40 million store to Boerne, mySA reports.

Though the location, announced in 2016, was expected to open last year, limited funds and calls for "significant utility infrastructure improvements" by the city and the Texas Department of Transportation slowed progress, the news site reports.



Company spokesman Jeff Nadaldo told MySA the 53,000-square-foot Family Travel Center near Interstate 10 and U.S. Business 87 will instead open by 2023.

The center is slated to bring more than 175 jobs, but not all Boerne residents were happy about the chain’s arrival. More than 400 signed a "10+ Reasons Buc-ee's Is Wrong For Boerne” petition, which cites issues such as potential stormwater runoff contamination from the site and Buc-ee's billboards, which “are filled with vulgar bathroom references.”

Despite residents’ attempts to block the Beaver Nugget purveyor, the project is continuing, according to Boerne's 2020 economic development work plan, available on the city's website.

Those looking for their beef jerky-bar fix can still make the trek to Buc-ee's New Braunfels location on Interstate 35.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

