Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Dunkin’ unveils plant-based Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 1:37 PM

click image YOUTUBE SCREEN CAPTURE
  • Youtube Screen Capture
A new product introduction from Dunkin’ — the breakfast pastry conglomerate formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts — seems targeted to folks whose 2021 resolutions including eating less meat.

The chain has introduced a vegetarian breakfast sandwich featuring the kind of spicy flavors that tend to go over well in the Alamo City. Dunkin' partnered with plant-based brand MorningStar Farms to create the Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich.



The plant-based fill-me-up features a MorningStar spicy black bean patty, aged white cheddar and an egg-white omelet filled with spinach, bell peppers and onions, all served on a multigrain thin. If you have no idea what a multigrain thin is — we didn’t — picture a disk of bread not unlike a pita. Flatter bread equals fewer carbs.

The new sandwich is available for a limited time.

