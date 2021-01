San Antonio-based Maverick Book Club to hold virtual tequila-focused discussion Wednesday

click image Instagram / jacoboroa

If you've ever yearned to know the origins of tequila, Trinity University Press’ Maverick Book Club is presenting a(sorry, not sorry) discussion that may be just your jam.The Book Club will host authors Chantal Martineau and Joel Salcido in a virtual discussion on Wednesday evening of their booksandIn, Martineau — a New York-based food and culture writer — chronicles tequila's evolution from crude and impure hybrid mixtos into a luxury commodity made from 100% agave.In, Salcido documents his travels across Mexico's state of Jalisco, photographing artisanal tequileras in striking detail. Now based in Austin, Salcido is a former staff photographer for theThe Maverick Book Club’s free event will take place January 6 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Interested tequila lovers can register at the Trinity University Press website