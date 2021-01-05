No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

San Antonio-based Maverick Book Club to hold virtual tequila-focused discussion Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 2:36 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / JACOBOROA
  • Instagram / jacoboroa
If you've ever yearned to know the origins of tequila, Trinity University Press’ Maverick Book Club is presenting a spirited (sorry, not sorry) discussion that may be just your jam.

The Book Club will host authors Chantal Martineau and Joel Salcido in a virtual discussion on Wednesday evening of their books How the Gringos Stole Tequila and The Spirit of Tequila.



In How the Gringos Stole Tequila, Martineau — a New York-based food and culture writer — chronicles tequila's evolution from crude and impure hybrid mixtos into a luxury commodity made from 100% agave.

In The Spirit of Tequila, Salcido documents his travels across Mexico's state of Jalisco, photographing artisanal tequileras in striking detail. Now based in Austin, Salcido is a former staff photographer for the El Paso Times.

The Maverick Book Club’s free event will take place January 6 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Interested tequila lovers can register at the Trinity University Press website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis of Whiskey Cake will make her TV debut this week on Hell’s Kitchen Read More

  2. Local favorite Burger Boy will open fourth San Antonio location this spring Read More

  3. Austin’s Franklin BBQ named to Esquire magazine’s list of eateries America can’t afford to lose Read More

  4. La Cantera Spa partnering with University of Texas at San Antonio for wellness lecture series Read More

  5. Boerne Buc-ee’s location delayed but remains in the city’s development plan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation