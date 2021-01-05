No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

San Antonio eatery Southerleigh Haute South debuts new brunch menu

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM

Southern fare and craft beer staple Southerleigh Hospitality Group's new Rim location is adding brunch to the mix, mySA reports.

Southerleigh Haute South, which opened in September, introduced a new brunch menu Sunday, which a spokeswoman told the news site will be finalized soon. Among the offerings: chicken and donuts and savory shrimp and grits.



Boozy tipples on the new menu include $2 Fromosas — a frozen version of the brunch classic mimosa cocktail. The eatery's Haute South Cold Bar Bloody Mary puts a twist on the hangover cure by garnishing it with a crab leg, gulf shrimp and chicken wings.

The restaurant, located at at 5822 Worth Parkway, currently offers brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

