Tuesday, January 5, 2021
San Antonio eatery Southerleigh Haute South debuts new brunch menu
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM
click image
-
Instagram / southerleighhautesouth
Southern fare and craft beer staple Southerleigh Hospitality Group's new Rim location is adding brunch to the mix, mySA reports
.
Southerleigh Haute South, which opened in September, introduced a new brunch menu Sunday, which a spokeswoman told the news site will be finalized soon. Among the offerings: chicken and donuts and savory shrimp and grits.
Boozy tipples on the new menu include $2 Fromosas — a frozen version of the brunch classic mimosa cocktail. The eatery's Haute South Cold Bar Bloody Mary puts a twist on the hangover cure by garnishing it with a crab leg, gulf shrimp and chicken wings.
The restaurant, located at at 5822 Worth Parkway, currently offers brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Southerleigh, Jeff Balfour, Galveston, San Antonio restaurants, The Rim, new restaurant, COVID-19, COVID 19, brunch, new brunch menu, brunch menu, Bloody Mary, frozen mimosa, seafood, brewpub, Southern cuisine, Southern cooking, fried chicken, Image, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.