After COVID shakeup, San Antonio’s Cherrity Bar resumes mission of giving back to nonprofits

click image Instagram / cherritybar

Order a Sparkling Memories cocktail, developed for the Alzheimer's Association of South Texas, and one dollar from every purchase will go to the organization.

Watch the bar's social media accounts for two Giveback Days monthly. The bar will donate 10% of sales from those days to a designated organization.

Donate directly to a monthly charity by designating an amount on a dotted line included on every guest receipt.

Since its 2017 inception, San Antonio's Cherrity Bar has operated under a give-back model that donated profits to different charities monthly via a customer-driven voting system.That stopped, however, when COVID-19 hit. With its own survival in question, Cherrity Bar and adjoining restaurant Kuriya were forced to pause their mission of giving back to local nonprofits.Now, in a Tuesday social media post , the bar announced it's resuming its mission of donating to nonprofits, starting with January’s designated charity, the Alzheimer's Association of South Texas In the post, Cherrity Bar also unveiled three new ways customers can support its designated monthly nonprofits:Cherrity Bar is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.