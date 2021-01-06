Wednesday, January 6, 2021
San Antonio’s Pearl food hall now offering digital tableside ordering at outdoor seating
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 11:48 AM
In response to the pandemic, the Pearl’s Bottling Department has launched QR code-based tableside ordering for customers dining just outside the multi-restaurant food hall.
The tech upgrade allows guests at designated tables to avoid going indoors, skip lines and order from multiple vendors in one transaction. Guests are also able to reorder food and drinks using the system.
The system is available at 26 marked tables in Pearl Park, located adjacent the food hall. Guests in those seats can access menus, order and pay in one transaction using provided QR codes.
Goodies from every food hall vendor — including Bud’s Southern Rotisserie, Fletcher’s Hamburgers, Tenko Ramen, Mi Roti, Chilaquil and The Bar — are available through the new ordering system, which goes online Wednesday.
