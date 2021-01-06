SipIt Daiquiris To-Go to open second drive-thru location on San Antonio’s far West Side

click image Facebook / Sipit Culebra

A year after opening its flagship location in Universal City, drive-through drink business SipIt Daiquiris To-Go is poised to open a second location on the far West Side.The new shop, located at the intersection of Culebra and Lone Star Parkway, is slated to open early next month, according to the Black-owned business' Facebook page.San Antonio-based SipIt serves up 20 or so varieties of frozen daiquiris, which it bills as being derived from 100% natural ingredients, including strawberries, mangos and oranges. In addition to its namesake drink, the shop also serves up alcoholic Jello shots and popsicles.We're also guessing the drive thru-option is proving popular during the pandemic, since customers can pick up sealed adult beverages in 20-ounce, 32-ounce and half-gallon sizes without ever leaving their cars.