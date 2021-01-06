No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

SipIt Daiquiris To-Go to open second drive-thru location on San Antonio’s far West Side

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 12:58 PM

A year after opening its flagship location in Universal City, drive-through drink business SipIt Daiquiris To-Go is poised to open a second location on the far West Side.

The new shop, located at the intersection of Culebra and Lone Star Parkway, is slated to open early next month, according to the Black-owned business' Facebook page.



San Antonio-based SipIt serves up 20 or so varieties of frozen daiquiris, which it bills as being derived from 100% natural ingredients, including strawberries, mangos and oranges. In addition to its namesake drink, the shop also serves up alcoholic Jello shots and popsicles.

We're also guessing the drive thru-option is proving popular during the pandemic, since customers can pick up sealed adult beverages in 20-ounce, 32-ounce and half-gallon sizes without ever leaving their cars.

