Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Texas-based sausage empire Jimmy Dean skips the meat for new two vegetarian breakfast items

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY JIMMY DEAN
  • Courtesy Jimmy Dean
Texas may be awash in cowboys and carnivores, but the sausage company founded by country singer Jimmy Dean isn't sitting out changing dietary trends just so it can wave the Lone Star flag.

The 52-year-old, more-Texan-than-Big Tex food purveyor is debuting its first non-meat breakfast sandwiches, becoming the latest brand to jump on the plant-based patty bandwagon. 



Last year, retail sales of meat-alternative products were up 148% over 2019, according to Jimmy Dean. So, as the "protein breakfast leader," the company said it needed to expand its portfolio.

The brand's new, plant-based patties now star in meatless versions of its frozen croissant sandwich and Delights frittata sandwich.

“Plant-based foods are revolutionizing the way people eat across meal occasions, including breakfast,” Senior Marketing Director Scott Glenn said in a release.

The croissant sandwich features a plant-based patty made with soy and egg white, layered with American Cheese and scrambled eggs inside a flaky croissant. The sandos are available in a 12-count package at Sam’s Club locations starting Wednesday.

The frittata version stars a vegetable and grain patty — made of soy protein, black beans, brown rice, quinoa and egg white — topped with a spinach-and-egg white frittata and American cheese inside a whole-wheat English muffin. The frittatas will be available nationwide in Spring 2021 in packs of four.

According to its press release, Jimmy Dean’s proprietary spice blend brings savory flavor to the plant-based patties, aiming to satisfy meat and flexitarian eaters alike.

So, now you know.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

