Downtown San Antonio’s 1718 Steak House latest to close its doors due to COVID-19 pandemic
By Nina Rangel
Jan 7, 2021
1718 Steak House offered diners an incomparable view of the Alamo, but that fact alone couldn’t save the eatery, which alerted fans to its closure via social media
Wednesday.
“Unfortunately recent events in the world and Texas, have kept conventions and visitors away from our city and our locals [sic] concern about their health. And although we try [sic] to remain open our family no longer could bear with the expenses,” reads a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
A second location, at 20626 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 103, will remain open, according to the post.
