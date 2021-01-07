Thursday, January 7, 2021
San Antonio-based Taco Cabana debuts new menu items to ring in the new year
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 12:22 PM
Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Homegrown Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana has spiffed up its menu for the new year, adding a savory pair of new menu items and bringing back Beyond Meat bowls and tacos.
TC's new Pork Adobada, which is marinated in dried guajillo peppers and adobo spices, can be added to a Cabana Bowl or a taco. The new Gordita Bites appetizers are filled with mozzarella cheese and topped with Cilantro Lime Ranch and cotija cheese. (Yep. That's cheese on cheese.)
Those looking to cut their flesh intake in the new year can once again order Beyond Meat, a plant-based protein containing no soy or gluten, in both a bowl or a taco. The meatless protein will only be available for a limited time, however.
