Four new delivery-only restaurant concepts now serving San Antonio via DoorDash and Uber Eats

Outlaw Burger is one of four new ghost kitchen brands now available in SA.
San Antonians can now get snacks from four established brands delivered to their front door thanks Ghost Kitchens SA
, a new “virtual restaurant” concept launched this week.
A ghost kitchen is a food business that operates in a certified restaurant space without the overhead cost of having a dining room. In SA's case, ghost kitchen brands Outlaw Burger, Mother Clucker, Firebelly Wings and HotBox by Wiz deliver vittles directly via the Uber Eats and DoorDash apps.
Outlaw Burger serves up towering half-pound burgers, Mother Clucker delivers a range of fried chicken sandwiches and Firebelly Wings specializes in — you guessed it — chicken wings. HotBox by Wiz, launched by rapper Wiz Khalifa, sells a “420-friendly menu” with munchies curated by the rapper himself.
The new concepts are led by McAllen transplant chef Adrian Cruz in partnership with San Antonio chefs Stephen Paprocki and Iverson Brownell. Ghost Kitchens SA currently operates out of Fork and Garden's kitchen at Los Patios, an event venue in Northeast San Antonio.
The team plans to open a second kitchen at The CO-OP SA
, a culinary think tank and cooperative near Live Oak.
To order, search for Outlaw Burger, Mother Clucker, Firebelly Wings or HotBox by Wiz in the Uber Eats or Doordash app.
