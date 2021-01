San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez closes The Fruiteria to update menu and interior

click image Facebook / Johnny Hernandez

Noted San Antonio restauranteur Johnny Hernandez has closed his South Flores Street eatery The Fruiteria Botanero. But fans shouldn’t fret just yet — the chef plans to reopen the spot with an updated look and new menu.Hernandez said the decision to temporarily shut down The Fruiteria was inspired by the evolution of the surrounding area, The San Antonio Business Journal reports "Nine years ago, when I was imagining my Fruteria Botanero for the first time, there was a homeless man living outside my front door," Hernandez told the. "Today, Southtown has experienced some impactful changes, and it's a whole new destination. It's on the razor's edge of becoming something very special.”According to the news site, the local chef plans to treat fans to a “sneak peak" on Valentine's Day.The Botanero is located at 1401 S. Flores St., Suite 102. Thestory didn't include a reopening timeline.