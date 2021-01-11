Monday, January 11, 2021
H-E-B and the San Antonio Spurs release tri-color sherbet in honor of new Fiesta jerseys
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 2:14 PM
click to enlarge
Die-hard fans of the Spurs’ original turquoise, orange and pink color scheme have reason for a sweet celebration.
To commemorate the team's new Fiesta-themed alternate jerseys, San Antonio-based giant H-E-B has released a frozen treat playing off the trio of eye-catching colors, mySA reports
.
The limited-edition Creamy Creations Spurs Sherbet features flavors of strawberry, orange and blue raspberry, all wrapped up in packing featuring the team's mascot.
The sherbet is available in H-E-B stores in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Laredo and surrounding areas, while supplies last. It runs $6.16 for a gallon or $3.07 per pint.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: H-E-B, Creamy Creations, Spurs Sherbet, Creamy Creations Spurs Sherbet, Fiesta jerseys, limited-edition, while supplies last, San Antonio Spurs, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.