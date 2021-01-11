No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, January 11, 2021

H-E-B and the San Antonio Spurs release tri-color sherbet in honor of new Fiesta jerseys

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 2:14 PM

Die-hard fans of the Spurs’ original turquoise, orange and pink color scheme have reason for a sweet celebration.

To commemorate the team's new Fiesta-themed alternate jerseys, San Antonio-based giant H-E-B has released a frozen treat playing off the trio of eye-catching colors, mySA reports.



The limited-edition Creamy Creations Spurs Sherbet features flavors of strawberry, orange and blue raspberry, all wrapped up in packing featuring the team's mascot.

The sherbet is available in H-E-B stores in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Laredo and surrounding areas, while supplies last. It runs $6.16 for a gallon or $3.07 per pint.

