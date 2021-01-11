Popular San Antonio outfit Bandit BBQ to bring their eats to Floresville via food trailer

Monday, January 11, 2021
Floresville’s barbecue scene is about to get smoked.
Situated just 40 minutes from downtown SA, Floresville is set to gain some kick-ass Texas barbecue, as Brandon Peterson — owner and pitmaster of San Antonio restaurant Bandit BBQ — sets his sights on a new food trailer in the South Texas town.
MySA reports
that Peterson has sourced his briskets from Floresville-based Dean & Peeler Meatworks since launching Bandit in SA early last year. The new Bandit trailer will be parked on the Dean & Peeler property, along U.S. 181 in the heart of the town.
Fans of Bandit’s smoked tri-tip and double-patty hamburgers will be able to nosh at one of the many provided picnic tables under a large shade tree as early as Friday, January 22. Peterson told MySA that he hopes to add beer to the menu in the near future, as well as a playground area for kiddos.
Dean & Peeler Meatworks is located at 671 Tenth St. in Floresville. The Bandit BBQ trailer will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — or until they sell out — Thursday through Saturday.
