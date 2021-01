Popular San Antonio outfit Bandit BBQ to bring their eats to Floresville via food trailer

click image Instagram / banditbbqsatx

Floresville’s barbecue scene is about to get smoked.Situated just 40 minutes from downtown SA, Floresville is set to gain some kick-ass Texas barbecue, as Brandon Peterson — owner and pitmaster of San Antonio restaurant Bandit BBQ — sets his sights on a new food trailer in the South Texas town. MySA reports that Peterson has sourced his briskets from Floresville-based Dean & Peeler Meatworks since launching Bandit in SA early last year. The new Bandit trailer will be parked on the Dean & Peeler property, along U.S. 181 in the heart of the town.Fans of Bandit’s smoked tri-tip and double-patty hamburgers will be able to nosh at one of the many provided picnic tables under a large shade tree as early as Friday, January 22. Peterson told MySA that he hopes to add beer to the menu in the near future, as well as a playground area for kiddos.Dean & Peeler Meatworks is located at 671 Tenth St. in Floresville. The Bandit BBQ trailer will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — or until they sell out — Thursday through Saturday.