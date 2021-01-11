Monday, January 11, 2021
Taco Bell to give out free tacos on Tuesday and Thursday San Antonio Spurs game days
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 2:48 PM
Taco Bell will give away free tacos on every Tuesday and Thursday the San Antonio Spurs are playing, whether here or on the road, KENS5 reports
For the remainder of the 2020-21 season, the fast-food chain — a longtime Spurs and NBA partner — will give out two free beef crunchy tacos during business hours on those two game days.
The fine print? The offer will be limited to one pair of tacos per per person at participating locations. Fans also must purchase a large drink to qualify for the free eats.
