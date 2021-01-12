Attention San Antonio puppy parents: Ben & Jerry’s now offering Doggie Desserts for your fur baby

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Ben & Jerry's

Considering the growing popularity of canine-focused boutiques and bakeries in SA, this news may have local puppy parents jumping for joy.For the first time in its history, ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s has released a pair of flavors, dubbed Doggie Desserts, designed and formulated exclusively for canines.Pontch's Mix and Rosie's Batch — named for two real dogs in the Ben & Jerry's office — are made with a sunflower butter base rather than dairy, making them paws-itively suitable for pets.Pontch's Mix features peanut butter and pretzel swirls, and Rosie's Batch boasts the cool creaminess of pumpkin and mini cookies."We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family," said Lindsay Bumps, a Ben & Jerry's Global Marketing Specialist who's also a certified veterinary technician. "We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs. Doggie Desserts are the sweetest treat they'll ever put their paws on."The new Doggie Desserts will be available in pet store frozen sections and in freezer aisles at Ben & Jerry’s retailers. The ice creams will be sold individually in four-ounce mini cups or in four-count multipacks with suggested retail prices of $2.99 and $4.99, respectively.According to the Ben & Jerry's Flavor Finder, Doggie Desserts can also be delivered via DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates.