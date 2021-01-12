No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

P. Terry's Burger Stand plans another San Antonio location near Medical Center

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge RENDERING COURTESY OF P. TERRY'S
  • Rendering courtesy of P. Terry's
Burger lovers of SA will gain one more spot to satisfy their craving this fall.

Austin-based chain P. Terry's Burger Stand has filed paperwork with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation that outlines plans for a new location in the Medical Center area, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.



The filing notes a projected completion date of Oct. 31, but P. Terry’s CEO Todd Coerver said in an emailed statement to the Biz Journal that the company has no projected opening date for this or any other planned locations.

He did note, however, that the chain plans to “have three locations opened in San Antonio by the end of the year.”

SABJ reports that the restaurant will be located at 530 N. Loop 1604 West and will have 2,679 square feet of dine-in space, a drive-thru and a 400-square-foot patio.

The chain also has a location planned at 8539 Fredericksburg Road that will open this summer.

