New food trailer serves up bites in honor of beloved Southside San Antonio community member

A new food trailer is slinging family-friendly grub to honor the owner’s late friend Max Escobedo, a beloved member of the Southside community where the mobile kitchen is now open for business.
Escobedo succumbed to heart complications in August 2019, devastating the South SA community where he lived and worked, Live from the Southside reports
. Before Escobedo's passing, he told best friend David Fernandez that he'd dreamed of owning a food truck.
Fernandez has since brought that dream to life, holding a grand opening for Maximo's Grill's Friday, January 8, in honor of his late friend.
With the blessing of Escobedo’s mother and sister, Fernandez bestowed the trailer with his friend's name and likeness, the South SA-based magazine reports.
The truck serves a small menu of comfort-food favorites, including customizable cheesesteaks, a chicken strip meal, cheeseburgers and a spicy buffalo chicken sandwich. The trailer also offers loaded fries and "crispy dogs," as well as a variety of sodas. It loaded fries are “the bomb,” according to social media comments
.
Maximo’s Grill is posted up in the parking lot of Steve’s Sno Cone House, 2038 Pleasanton Road. Fernandez hopes to develop the spot into the South Side's first food truck park.
According to the trailer’s Facebook page, operating hours are Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
