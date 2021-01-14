No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, January 14, 2021

East Coast brewing institution Yuengling will sell beers in Texas bars and stores this fall

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 11:23 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / YUENGLINGBEER
  • Instagram / yuenglingbeer
Almost gone are the days when Yuengling fanatics are forced to drive to another state for a few cases of lager.

The Pennsylvania-based brewer whose suds are ubiquitous along the East Coast will begin distributing to Texas this fall, the Dallas Morning News reports.



America's oldest brewery, Yuengling last September announced a partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Co. for a western expansion. Now, it's clear the Lone Star State will be part of that rollout.

“Texas is bigger than our entire North region and the last eight states that we’ve launched, combined,” Jen Yuengling, vice president of operations and the oldest of four sixth-generation Yuengling sisters, told the Morning News.

The headquarters for the Yuengling Co. — the name for the joint venture between the brewery and Molson Coors — will be in Fort Worth, where production for the region will take place.

Yuengling beers will be packaged in bottles and cans and sold in retail shops such as grocery stores and liquor stores, according to the report. Bars and restaurants across Texas will also have access to kegs.

The plan, according to the Morning News, is to brew the brand's popular lager first, although other beers such as its Golden Pilsner, Black & Tan and Lord Chesterfield Ale could also be brewed and distributed in Texas eventually.

