San Antonio-based artisan tea company Special Leaf debuts sugar-free hibiscus flavor

Move over, Southern sweet tea. There’s a new player in town.San Antonio chef Chris Cook has been preaching the gospel of olive-leaf tea since 2018, sharing the benefits of leaf extracts that have the purported wellness benefits of olive oil but without the associated fat.Now, Cook's company, Special Leaf, is rocking and rolling with what he's promoting as the first ready-to-drink olive-leaf tea on the market, including a new sugar-free hibiscus flavor, released this week.The chef took to Instagram to introduce the new variety, called Heavenly Hibiscus, touting it as his answer to fans who requested a sugar-free option.The existing flavors — Keep It Simple, Pomberry and When Life Gives You Lemons — use minimal palm sugar, but the release of the hibiscus flavor now offers an option those watching their sugar intake.Special Leaf teas can be found at the Alamo Heights Farmers Market on Sunday mornings, as well as local outlets such as Larder at Hotel Emma, Hotel Havana, Feliz Modern and The Good Kind Southtown.