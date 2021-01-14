San Antonio’s Roadmap Brewing issues fruited sour with interactive board game hidden in labels

click image Instagram / roadmapbrewing

The four can labels combine to make one large, playable board game.

Who couldn’t use some beer and games these days?Roadmap Brewing knows that feel. The San Antonio craft-beer outfit is dropping an extremely limited release of a 6% ABV fruited kettle sour called Fruits and Ladders meant to offer just that combo.Fruits and Ladders is tart and juicy, featuring a balanced blend of pineapple, passionfruit and mango flavors. The brew is “refreshing without being overpowering,” Roadmap told theThe beer, which becomes available Friday, will be sold in four-packs, with each can wrapped in a unique label. Buyers can peel off the labels and combine them to make a playable board game. Rules and a dice randomizer are available via a provided QR code.The four-packs will be limited to three per person, and the brew will also be available on draft. The sour will be available starting 4 p.m. Friday, January 15 — and the brewery expects to sell out quickly.