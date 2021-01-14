No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, January 14, 2021

San Antonio’s Roadmap Brewing issues fruited sour with interactive board game hidden in labels

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 11:57 AM

Who couldn’t use some beer and games these days?

Roadmap Brewing knows that feel. The San Antonio craft-beer outfit is dropping an extremely limited release of a 6% ABV fruited kettle sour called Fruits and Ladders meant to offer just that combo.



Fruits and Ladders is tart and juicy, featuring a balanced blend of pineapple, passionfruit and mango flavors. The brew is “refreshing without being overpowering,” Roadmap told the Current.

The beer, which becomes available Friday, will be sold in four-packs, with each can wrapped in a unique label. Buyers can peel off the labels and combine them to make a playable board game. Rules and a dice randomizer are available via a provided QR code.

The four-packs will be limited to three per person, and the brew will also be available on draft. The sour will be available starting 4 p.m. Friday, January 15 — and the brewery expects to sell out quickly.

