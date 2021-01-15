Austin-based Waterloo Sparkling Water gives staff $200 monthly to spend with local companies

click image Instagram / waterloosparkling

Waterloo Sparkling Water has introduced a new employee benefit that will provide a $200 monthly allowance to spend with local small businesses they value.The initiative, introduced by Waterloo CEO Jason Shiver, is designed to support small businesses affected by the pandemic, as the Texas economy slowly regains stability.“Through no fault of their own in this COVID time, small business owners are facing dire challenges,” Shiver said in a release. “As an entrepreneur myself, it has been heartbreaking to see so many members of our community — many I consider friends — watch their livelihoods evaporate.”The program, Shiver says, hopes to create a meaningful difference in the lives of struggling small business owners and their employees — as well as inspire others to act in ways that support local small businesses.Waterloo was founded in 2017 and currently employees 31 folks at its Austin headquarters.