No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 15, 2021

Black-owned businesses on San Antonio's East Side to host socially distanced MLK Day block party

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / MARKSOUTING
  • Instagram / marksouting
The MLK Day march may be virtual for 2021, but several local businesses are offering a socially distanced in-person celebration on the city’s East side, mySA reports.

If you’ve ever participated in SA’s MLK Day march, chances are you’ve heard of Mark’s Outing. The East Side burger joint, which has become the unofficial post-march lunch spot over the years, will host a socially distanced block party Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



The event will feature food trucks and entertainment starting at 1 p.m., the news site reports. Confirmed food trucks include Datz It and Datz All, Jive Turkey, Wingit SA and Snack Addiks. Mark’s Outing will operate at 50% capacity.

"This is a space where others can still celebrate [MLK’s] legacy while being safe, and where you can also support Black-owned businesses," Uche Ogba, a representative for Mark's Outing, told MySA.

The party will include live entertainment, however the news site was unable to confirm details.

The annual march usually brings together hundreds of thousands of San Antonians in remembrance of the late civil rights leader, making it the largest such gathering in the nation.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's march was cancelled, but two news stations — News4SA and TVSA — will air filmed segments paying tribute to the life and legacy of King and a film by Ya'Ke Smith, associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Texas at Austin. "The Dream Continues: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” will air from 10 a.m. to noon.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill
Director Florent Bodin captures amazing career of retired Spurs star in Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Assclown Alert: Even after Capitol riot, 17 Texas Republicans voted to oppose Biden's win
San Antonio culinary pros offer tips for putting some zip into non-alcoholic home cocktails
Netflix’s six-part rock en español docuseries sparks fierce debates, offers valuable history lessons
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New bar and restaurant boasting vintage arcade games to open on San Antonio’s Northwest side Read More

  2. East Coast brewing institution Yuengling will sell beers in Texas bars and stores this fall Read More

  3. Food & Wine names San Antonio-based Ro-Ho Pork & Bread’s torta ahogado Texas' best sandwich Read More

  4. San Antonio-based artisan tea company Special Leaf debuts sugar-free hibiscus flavor Read More

  5. San Antonio culinary pros offer tips for putting some zip into non-alcoholic home cocktails Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation