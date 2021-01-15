Black-owned businesses on San Antonio's East Side to host socially distanced MLK Day block party

click image
The MLK Day march may be virtual for 2021
, but several local businesses are offering a socially distanced in-person celebration on the city’s East side, mySA reports
.
If you’ve ever participated in SA’s MLK Day march, chances are you’ve heard of Mark’s Outing. The East Side burger joint, which has become the unofficial post-march lunch spot over the years, will host a socially distanced block party Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The event will feature food trucks and entertainment starting at 1 p.m., the news site reports. Confirmed food trucks include Datz It and Datz All, Jive Turkey, Wingit SA and Snack Addiks. Mark’s Outing will operate at 50% capacity.
"This is a space where others can still celebrate [MLK’s] legacy while being safe, and where you can also support Black-owned businesses," Uche Ogba, a representative for Mark's Outing, told MySA.
The party will include live entertainment, however the news site was unable to confirm details.
The annual march usually brings together hundreds of thousands of San Antonians in remembrance of the late civil rights leader, making it the largest such gathering in the nation.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's march was cancelled, but two news stations — News4SA and TVSA — will air filmed segments paying tribute to the life and legacy of King and a film by Ya'Ke Smith, associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Texas at Austin. "The Dream Continues: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” will air from 10 a.m. to noon.
