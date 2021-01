Food & Wine names San Antonio-based Ro-Ho Pork & Bread’s torta ahogado Texas' best sandwich

click image Instagram / rohoporkandbread

In a piece running down the best sandwich in each U.S. state,

The new year has brought more local love frommagazine, which this time named a San Antonio sando the best in the Lone Star State writer David Landsel proclaimed five-year-old West Side eatery Ro-Ho Pork & Bread's torta ahogado Texas' top choice.The torta — Ro-Ho's most popular item — is a sourdough birote roll split down the middle and stuffed with carnitas that have been simmered in a boldly seasoned sauce.It’s easy to see why the dish captivated the critic. The sandwich sports expertly prepared pork bathed in a velvety orange-red chile de arbol sauce, plus the crusty bread is baked fresh daily.Ro-Ho, located at 8617 N. New Braunfels Ave., is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.