Friday, January 15, 2021

Food & Wine names San Antonio-based Ro-Ho Pork & Bread’s torta ahogado Texas' best sandwich

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 10:21 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / ROHOPORKANDBREAD
  • Instagram / rohoporkandbread
The new year has brought more local love from Food & Wine magazine, which this time named a San Antonio sando the best in the Lone Star State.

In a piece running down the best sandwich in each U.S. state, writer David Landsel proclaimed five-year-old West Side eatery Ro-Ho Pork & Bread's torta ahogado Texas' top choice.



The torta — Ro-Ho's most popular item — is a sourdough birote roll split down the middle and stuffed with carnitas that have been simmered in a boldly seasoned sauce.

It’s easy to see why the dish captivated the critic. The sandwich sports expertly prepared pork bathed in a velvety orange-red chile de arbol sauce, plus the crusty bread is baked fresh daily.

Ro-Ho, located at 8617 N. New Braunfels Ave., is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

