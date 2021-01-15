No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 15, 2021

New Golden Wat Noodle House set to open near downtown San Antonio in February

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM

click image FACEBOOK / GOLDEN WAT NOODLE HOUSE
  • Facebook / Golden Wat Noodle House
Long-anticipated Cambodian noodle house Golden Wat will open its doors in February, according to a social media post.

“It is Friday, SA, and we have some news for YOU!! We are so grateful + excited to announce that we will be opening in February,” a late-in-the-day Facebook post read.



The noodle house is a new concept from local chef Pieter Sypesteyn and his wife and business partner Susan, whose Cambodian heritage plays a big part in the flavorful menu.

“My mom had a noodle spot in Cambodia, and it was her way of surviving. She really is my inspiration for how we run our businesses,” Susan Sypesteyn told the Current back in July. "When we came into this [pandemic] climate, I found myself making even more Cambodian food. And Pieter just said, 'Honey, I really think it’s it’s time to share your story.’”

Golden Wat will occupy the space that formerly housed NOLA, Sypesteyn's Big Easy-inspired eatery, at 111 Kings Court, north of downtown.

Golden Wat will serve lunch and dinner. A representative for the restaurant couldn't provide a specific opening date.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill
Director Florent Bodin captures amazing career of retired Spurs star in Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Assclown Alert: Even after Capitol riot, 17 Texas Republicans voted to oppose Biden's win
San Antonio culinary pros offer tips for putting some zip into non-alcoholic home cocktails
Netflix’s six-part rock en español docuseries sparks fierce debates, offers valuable history lessons
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New bar and restaurant boasting vintage arcade games to open on San Antonio’s Northwest side Read More

  2. East Coast brewing institution Yuengling will sell beers in Texas bars and stores this fall Read More

  3. Food & Wine names San Antonio-based Ro-Ho Pork & Bread’s torta ahogado Texas' best sandwich Read More

  4. San Antonio-based artisan tea company Special Leaf debuts sugar-free hibiscus flavor Read More

  5. San Antonio culinary pros offer tips for putting some zip into non-alcoholic home cocktails Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation