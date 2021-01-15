New Golden Wat Noodle House set to open near downtown San Antonio in February

click image
Long-anticipated Cambodian noodle house Golden Wat will open its doors in February, according to a social media post.
“It is Friday, SA, and we have some news for YOU!! We are so grateful + excited to announce that we will be opening in February,” a late-in-the-day Facebook post
read.
The noodle house is a new concept from local chef Pieter Sypesteyn and his wife and business partner Susan, whose Cambodian heritage plays a big part in the flavorful menu.
“My mom had a noodle spot in Cambodia, and it was her way of surviving. She really is my inspiration for how we run our businesses,” Susan Sypesteyn told the Current
back in July. "When we came into this [pandemic] climate, I found myself making even more Cambodian food. And Pieter just said, 'Honey, I really think it’s it’s time to share your story.’”
Golden Wat will occupy the space that formerly housed NOLA, Sypesteyn's Big Easy-inspired eatery, at 111 Kings Court, north of downtown.
Golden Wat will serve lunch and dinner. A representative for the restaurant couldn't provide a specific opening date.
