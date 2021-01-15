Friday, January 15, 2021
Proof San Antonians will eat anything jalapeño-flavored: H-E-B has introduced jalapeño saltines
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM
San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B has released jalapeño-flavored saltine crackers, injecting slow-burn flavor into the blandest of bland food items, the San Antonio Express-News reports
The new crackers offer a bright jalapeño flavor and lingering burn, as well as a hint of onion and garlic, the Express-News
The daily offers a slew of possible applications for the new snack — past the obvious one of crumbled atop chili. Those include as using the crackers as a vessel for charcuterie or crushed up into meatloaf, meatballs or the breading for a fried schnitzel.
H-E-B Jalapeño Saltines are available at area stores for $1.58 for an 8-ounce package.
