San Antonio’s Bistr09 to hold disco-themed brunch featuring go-go dancers and '70s era dishes
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Alamo Heights eatery Bistr09 continues its run of themed Sunday brunches with a Soul Train Brunch highlighting the fashion and food of the '70s.
The restaurant is inviting guests to don their bell bottoms and platform shoes while professional go-go dancers and disco music set the scene for this month’s themed brunch. Era dishes such as spinach quiche, fried chicken lollipops and cherries jubilee will get a culinary refresh from chef Damien Watel.
Brunch cocktails will be available in abundance to fuel Soul Train Sunday Funday shenanigans.
Bistr09’s Soul Train Brunch will take place Sunday, January 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special Brunch items will be available for curbside pick up in addition to the eatery’s full kitchen and bar menu.
