Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Annual Poteet Strawberry Festival announces plans to return in April, even as COVID-19 cases rise

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 1:27 PM

The Poteet Strawberry Festival has announced plans to hold its annual fruit-focused fest in April, pandemic be damned.

“We’re back!” announced a punchy graphic posted Monday on the event’s Facebook page. It listed April 9-11 as the anticipated dates of the festival's 2021 installment.



Posted by Poteet Strawberry Festival on Monday, January 18, 2021

The post offered no additional information, however, the Strawberry Festival’s website says ticket information will be available soon.

Last year marked the first cancellation of the fest since its 1948 inception. The hiatus was announced as COVID-19 cases spiked in Texas.

Atascosa County, where Poteet is located, currently has 348 active cases of COVID-19. At press time, it had reported 18 deaths from the virus.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

