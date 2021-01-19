Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Annual Poteet Strawberry Festival announces plans to return in April, even as COVID-19 cases rise
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 1:27 PM
The Poteet Strawberry Festival has announced plans to hold its annual fruit-focused fest in April, pandemic be damned.
“We’re back!” announced a punchy graphic posted Monday on the event’s Facebook page. It listed April 9-11 as the anticipated dates of the festival's 2021 installment.
The post offered no additional information, however, the Strawberry Festival’s website
says ticket information will be available soon.
Last year marked the first cancellation of the fest since its 1948 inception. The hiatus was announced as COVID-19 cases spiked in Texas.
Atascosa County, where Poteet is located, currently has 348 active cases of COVID-19. At press time, it had reported 18 deaths from the virus.
