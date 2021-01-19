No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

H-E-B partners with San Antonio artisan food company Grain4Grain for new baked products

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY GRAIN4GRAIN
  • Courtesy Grain4Grain
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B and a homegrown artisan grain company have partnered on a new product line that's both locally produced and more environmentally sustainable.

Last week, the supermarket chain rolled out its new Spent Grain Beer Bread, Hot Dog and Hamburger Buns at 150 locations across Texas. All three new products use Alamo City-based Grain4Grain’s high-protein spent grain flour.



Grain4Grain up-cycles spent grain from local breweries — meaning it's already served its purpose in the beer-making process — and grinds it to produce flour that's virtually carb free and high in both protein and fiber.

"This is our way of doing something good for the planet, and we're really proud to have H-E-B as our first big wholesale account," Grain4Grain co-founder Yoni Medhin said in a release.

Currently, Grain4Grain is sourcing spent grain from San Antonio's Freetail Brewing Co. The food producer is expanding its sourcing to include other area craft brewers such as Real Ale in the Hill Country town of Blanco.

In addition to partnering on the new H-E-B baked goods, Grain4Grain markets its alternative flour to home cooks and bakers for use in cookies, pasta, tortillas and muffins. The company also sells pancake and waffle mix and Barely Barley spent grain flour at SA-area H-E-B stores.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

