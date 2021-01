San Antonio food photographer launches Lotería de Comida art collection and game

click image Instagram / loteriadecomida

San Antonio food photographer Tracey Maurer may be best known for her work in cookbooks and advertising, but her latest venture puts a fine-art spin on her love of things culinary.Maurer's newly launched Lotería de Comida began as a series of 54 canvas art images featuring deeply saturated and textured images of classic Mexican food icons such as pineapples, conchas, tomatillos and avocados.She then utilized the artwork to create a new food-inspired lotería game, complete with a full deck of playing cards, 10 tablas, 54 poems in English and Spanish, plus playing instructions in both languages.Conceptually, the project started years ago, but Maurer said her time hunkered down during the pandemic finally allowed her to make it reality.Interested food lovers and art aficionados can purchase the 16-inch-by-25-inch canvas prints — as well as the game set — from the Lotería de Comida website . Maurer will donate 10% of sales to local food banks to support their efforts during the pandemic.