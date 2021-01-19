No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

San Antonio food photographer launches Lotería de Comida art collection and game

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / LOTERIADECOMIDA
  • Instagram / loteriadecomida
San Antonio food photographer Tracey Maurer may be best known for her work in cookbooks and advertising, but her latest venture puts a fine-art spin on her love of things culinary.

Maurer's newly launched Lotería de Comida began as a series of 54 canvas art images featuring deeply saturated and textured images of classic Mexican food icons such as pineapples, conchas, tomatillos and avocados. 



She then utilized the artwork to create a new food-inspired lotería game, complete with a full deck of playing cards, 10 tablas, 54 poems in English and Spanish, plus playing instructions in both languages.

Conceptually, the project started years ago, but Maurer said her time hunkered down during the pandemic finally allowed her to make it reality.

Interested food lovers and art aficionados can purchase the 16-inch-by-25-inch canvas prints — as well as the game set — from the Lotería de Comida website. Maurer will donate 10% of sales to local food banks to support their efforts during the pandemic.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill
Director Florent Bodin captures amazing career of retired Spurs star in Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Assclown Alert: Even after Capitol riot, 17 Texas Republicans voted to oppose Biden's win
San Antonio culinary pros offer tips for putting some zip into non-alcoholic home cocktails
Netflix’s six-part rock en español docuseries sparks fierce debates, offers valuable history lessons
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Tex-Mex institution Mi Tierra offering $2 margaritas and carne guisada tacos Tuesday Read More

  2. Southerleigh head brewer Les Locke relocating to upstate New York Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Bistr09 to hold disco-themed brunch featuring go-go dancers and '70s era dishes Read More

  4. New Ballhogg's BBQ serving up brisket, pulled pork and sausage on San Antonio’s East Side Read More

  5. Austin-based Waterloo Sparkling Water gives staff $200 monthly to spend with local companies Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation