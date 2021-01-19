Tuesday, January 19, 2021
San Antonio Tex-Mex institution Mi Tierra offering $2 margaritas and carne guisada tacos Tuesday
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 9:38 AM
Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot more interesting.
Like all good things, a three day weekend must come to an end, but longtime downtown Tex-Mex eatery Mi Tierra is extending the good vibes by way of $2 margaritas and carne guisada tacos.
The restaurant shared the promotion on its Facebook page
, telling fans, “the three-day weekend may be over, but ease back into the work [week] with $2 carne guisada tacos from 8 - 11am and then $2 margaritas from 11am - 6pm!”
