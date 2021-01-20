No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

High-end Mexican eatery Bovino’s Churrascaría opens first U.S. location in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / BOVINOSCHURRASCARIA_USA
  • Instagram / bovinoschurrascaria_usa
Mexico-based Brazilian steakhouse chain Bovino’s Churrascaría will open its first U.S. location in Northwest San Antonio next week, adding to its string of eateries in luxurious vacay spots such as Playa del Carmen and Cancun.

The restaurant will feature a Portuguese and Spanish style of grilled meat — or churrasco — prominent in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. In Bovino’s case, staff will serve meats Brazilian-style, slicing table-side orders off large skewers.



To add a humanitarian twist to its arrival, Bovino’s will donate a portion of proceeds to local nonprofit Culinaria during its first month of service, spanning January 26 to February 28. Culinaria promotes San Antonio as a culinary destination and supports the hospitality community during financial hard times.

The new all-you-can-eat culinary destination offers tiered pricing, starting at $37.80 per person for adults and $22.47 for kids between the ages of 6 and 11.

Located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Bovino’s will be open daily from noon to 10 p.m.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

