Wednesday, January 20, 2021

San Antonio nonprofit Culinaria to host monthly Whiskey & Women tasting series at La Cantera Resort

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 10:16 AM

Who says whiskey is a man's world?

Local restaurant-focused nonprofit Culinaria has partnered with notable whiskey brands and La Cantera Resort to challenge that stereotype.



The organizers are kicking off a free monthly series called Whiskey & Women, which will feature educational tasting sessions led by female brand representatives for notable distillers.

The first session will take place Thursday, January 21 at the Northside resort. Reps from Angel’s Envy will pour samples of the distillery’s many expressions, letting attendees taste artisan, small-batch Kentucky Straight bourbon that’s finished in port wine casks.

Future participating brands include Woodinville, Elijah Craig, Dickel and Milam & Greene. The free, socially distanced sessions will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9 p.m.

Those interested in attending may RSVP at the series’ Facebook event page — and yes, men are welcome.

