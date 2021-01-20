San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing Co. releases Michelada-worthy Puro Pickles beer

click image Instagram / freetailbrewing

If you’ve been following recent Texas beer trends, you know pickle brews are having a moment.The latest beer maker to join the salty, puckery frenzy is San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing Co., which this week released a kettle-soured gose called Puro Pickles.The michelada-worthy brew is now available in six packs at area H-E-B stores and on draft at both Freetail locations.Freetail started with a traditional gose — that’s a brew with a lemony sourness, strong saltiness and a taste of coriander. The crew then added all-natural ingredients such as cucumber purée, dill seed and black pepper. The final touch? Briny goodness from The Pickle Juice Co., based in Mesquite, Texas.The result is a preservative-free pickle beer the brewery says is “still quaffable and doesn’t blow out your palette [sic].”Six-packs are available at more than 300 H-E-Bs, as well as the brewpub and South SA tasting room.