Wednesday, January 20, 2021

San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing Co. releases Michelada-worthy Puro Pickles beer

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 11:02 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / FREETAILBREWING
  • Instagram / freetailbrewing
If you’ve been following recent Texas beer trends, you know pickle brews are having a moment.

The latest beer maker to join the salty, puckery frenzy is San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing Co., which this week released a kettle-soured gose called Puro Pickles.



The michelada-worthy brew is now available in six packs at area H-E-B stores and on draft at both Freetail locations.

Freetail started with a traditional gose — that’s a brew with a lemony sourness, strong saltiness and a taste of coriander. The crew then added all-natural ingredients such as cucumber purée, dill seed and black pepper. The final touch? Briny goodness from The Pickle Juice Co., based in Mesquite, Texas.

The result is a preservative-free pickle beer the brewery says is “still quaffable and doesn’t blow out your palette [sic].”

Six-packs are available at more than 300 H-E-Bs, as well as the brewpub and South SA tasting room.

