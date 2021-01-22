Friday, January 22, 2021
San Antonio’s La Panaderia now offering protein-packed power bowl options
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 10:36 AM
click to enlarge
Despite the name, it’s not all about bread at La Panaderia.
The San Antonio-based bakery chain has expanded its menu to include four new power bowls featuring the kind of Mexico-inspired twists it's been lauded for. The new offerings each include organic mixed greens, rice and pickled onions, topped with the guest's choice of protein.
Diners can choose from a veggie-powered Avocado Power Bowl, or take a carnivorous approach. The meaty options include the Grilled Chicken Power Bowl; the Hawaiano Power Bowl with grilled pineapple and pork chops; or the Mexicano Cubano Bowl, which features bacon, Kiolbasa sausage and ham.
Naturally, each bowl includes three slices of La Panaderia’s fresh baked bread.
The bowls are available for in-store dining and takeout at both La Panaderia locations.
