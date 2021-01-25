Monday, January 25, 2021
Deco Pizzeria near San Antonio’s Medical Center robbed over weekend, owner asking for support
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM
click image
-
Facebook / Deco Pizzeria (Med Center)
Deco Pizzeria's Medical Center location suffered a burglary over the weekend, and the three-store chain is asking for the community’s help in locating the thieves.
“Not gonna let an overnight burglary bring me down,” Deco owner Jacob Valenzuela posted to Facebook Sunday afternoon. “I have plenty of family, friends and customers who will show our med center location some love. ... All staff safe! Damage to patio door, office - and $ stolen.”
Not gonna let an overnight burglary bring me down.
I have plenty of family, friends and customers who will show our med...Posted by Jacob Valenzuela on Sunday, January 24, 2021
Later that day, the pizzeria posted surveillance camera images timestamped 1:43 a.m. Sunday morning in hopes someone might recognize the burglars' car.
Deco Pizzeria's Medical Center shop is located at 2026 Babcock Road.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Deco Pizzeria, Jacob Valenzuela, Medical Center, burglary, thieves, robbery, robbed, surveillance camera footage, screenshots, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.