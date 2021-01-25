Monday, January 25, 2021
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q puts fan-favorite cherry cobbler dessert back on the menu
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 11:30 AM
San Antonians with a sweet tooth: gird your loins.
Fried chicken and BBQ giant Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has brought its fan favorite cherry cobbler back for limited time, according to the chain’s social media feeds.
What rhymes with merry and ends in cobbler?🤐Posted by Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Sunday, January 24, 2021
The San Antonio-based company offers a smattering of seasonal items including cherry pie, a ham plate, a tamale plate and others.
The sweet treat is available at San Antonio-area stores now through February 21.
