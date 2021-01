Smoke BBQ+Skybar to hold free Cowboy Breakfast-style 'Kegs & Eggs' event as COVID cases rise

click image Instagram / smokesanantonio

🚨FREE EVENT and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC🚨Let's DO IT BIG San Antonio! Join us for our First Annual "Kegs & Eggs" Event at... Posted by Smoke BBQ+Skybar on Sunday, January 24, 2021

The annual Cowboy Breakfast may have been reconfigured this year as a private event due to the pandemic, but local venue Smoke BBQ+Skybar is holding a free public alternative, COVID-19 be damned.The outdoor venue used social media to share details of its first annual Kegs & Eggs event, which will take place this weekend. The barbecue restaurant is holding the gathering as roughly 50 Texas hospitals report that their ICUs are at or above capacity.The event will include giveaways of tacos, breakfast sandwiches, juice and milk, and — in true Cowboy Breakfast-inspired fashion — will begin bright and early at 8 a.m.Smoke, located at 501 E Crockett St., will also feature live music, all-day drink specials and a mechanical bull at the event.Thereached out to Smoke's owner to inquire about capacity restrictions and safety policies. So far, it's received no response.