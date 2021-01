Northwest San Antonio nightspot Sand Box cited twice in two days for violating COVID-19 orders

click image Instagram / thesandboxsa

Authorities issued popular UTSA-area hangout the Sand Box two citations in as many days for alleged violation of the city's emergency declaration, MySA reports City enforcement officials conducted proactive inspections of the nightspot Thursday and Friday of last week and wrote it a citation on each visit, according to the news site."Observed multiple groups not wearing masks where required and not practicing social distancing," a city inspector reported in a report on the Thursday review."Social distancing features not enforced. Observed customers not wearing masks where required," read the report for the following day.Public Health Emergency Declaration data shows that the bar was last issued a citation on August 22 for not enforcing social distancing, according toA city representative told the news site that the bar isn't in danger of losing its certificate of occupancy. However, the city's Code Enforcement Department is "tracking" the violations.The Sand Box is located at 7280 UTSA Blvd.