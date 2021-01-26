Sexy San Antonio bar Downstairs at The Esquire Tavern quietly reopens for weekend service

click image
-
Instagram / downstairsatesquire
Get ready to get swanky, San Antonio.
After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sexy cocktail-driven lounge Downstairs at The Esquire Tavern has reopened for weekend service. The River Walk-level establishment is now open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday evenings, according a social media post.
“Guess who’s open downstairs… #weback,” a Sunday Instagram post read
.
The basement bar will operate with a small menu of craft cocktails, beer and wine, as well as impressive lineups of spirits for sipping. A small bites menu currently lists a single platter of salty, bar-worthy snacks — Pennsylvania Dutch beet pickled eggs, citrus herb-marinated olives and spiced pepitas, but other elevated snacks are reportedly in the works.
Eventually, the food menu will include "more fine-dining, avant-garde cuisine,” Executive Chef Joseph Perez told the Current
in December, when revered cocktail haven The Esquire Tavern reopened.
Downstairs, which can be accessed from the Paseo del Rio or from the Tavern itself, is operating at a limited capacity due to the pandemic. Both lounge seating and bar-top seating are available.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.