No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Sexy San Antonio bar Downstairs at The Esquire Tavern quietly reopens for weekend service

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 9:58 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / DOWNSTAIRSATESQUIRE
  • Instagram / downstairsatesquire
Get ready to get swanky, San Antonio.

After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sexy cocktail-driven lounge Downstairs at The Esquire Tavern has reopened for weekend service. The River Walk-level establishment is now open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday evenings, according a social media post.



“Guess who’s open downstairs… #weback,” a Sunday Instagram post read.

The basement bar will operate with a small menu of craft cocktails, beer and wine, as well as impressive lineups of spirits for sipping. A small bites menu currently lists a single platter of salty, bar-worthy snacks — Pennsylvania Dutch beet pickled eggs, citrus herb-marinated olives and spiced pepitas, but other elevated snacks are reportedly in the works.

Eventually, the food menu will include "more fine-dining, avant-garde cuisine,” Executive Chef Joseph Perez told the Current in December, when revered cocktail haven The Esquire Tavern reopened.

Downstairs, which can be accessed from the Paseo del Rio or from the Tavern itself, is operating at a limited capacity due to the pandemic. Both lounge seating and bar-top seating are available.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Glitter Political: District 3 council candidate Phyllis Viagran aims to carry on her family’s work ethic
Remembering 'Blue' Gene Tyranny, a San Antonio-born composer who worked with Iggy Pop and others
The growing array of non-alcoholic products can turn Dry January into a spirited celebration
Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill
Director Florent Bodin captures amazing career of retired Spurs star in Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Hipster-approved taco peddler Torchy’s Tacos set to open two new San Antonio locations this year Read More

  2. Smoke BBQ+Skybar to hold free Cowboy Breakfast-style 'Kegs & Eggs' event as COVID cases rise Read More

  3. Deco Pizzeria near San Antonio’s Medical Center robbed over weekend, owner asking for support Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q puts fan-favorite cherry cobbler dessert back on the menu Read More

  5. San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Las Palapas expands to the Dallas-Fort Worth market Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation