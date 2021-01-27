Crumbl Cookies to open two more San Antonio locations by summer of 2021

click image
-
Instagram / crumblcookies
A city can never have too many cookie shops. Are we right?
Utah-based Crumbl Cookies apparently agrees, and it's set two add two more San Antonio franchise stores to its empire to prove it, MySA reports
.
The cookie chain told the news site that two locations — one in Alamo Ranch and one on the city's far North Side near Bulverde — will be completed in the coming months.
San Antonio currently hosts one location for the cookie conglomerate. That one is located at 11619 Bandera Road.
According to the Crumbl website
, each shop offers a rotating lineup of cookies baked fresh daily. While some rotate seasonally — think snickerdoodle cupcake, pumpkin chocolate chip and frozen hot chocolate — the franchise’s signature warm chocolate chip cookies and iced sugar cookies are always available.
A store manager told MySA
that the Alamo Ranch spot, located at 5531 W. Loop 1604 North, is expected to open by the first week of April.
The far Northside shop, at 17910 Bulverde Road, near Loop 1604 and Jones Maltsberger Road, will likely open in the next few months, according to the company.
