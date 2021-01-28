Girl Scouts of America and GrubHub to team up on delivery, lessons in entrepreneurship

click image
-
Instagram / girl_scout_cookies_2020
It’s going to take a lot more than a pesky pandemic to stop the Girl Scouts of America from selling their sweet treats.
The organization has partnered with food delivery platform Grubhub to facilitate a contact-free way for cookie fanatics to get their fix. Select Texas markets — sorry, but SA isn’t on the current list — can begin ordering Tagalongs, Samoas and Thin Mints via Grubhub starting February 1.
The online platform, often vilified by restaurants for charging too high a fee to serve customers, is waiving all of its fees for the Girl Scouts so that the organization will get 100% of proceeds from its cookie sales. According to Fortune.com
, earnings from cookie sales reach nearly $800 million annually.
Grubhub is also offering free delivery on Girl Scout Cookie orders through February 14 with a minimum purchase of $15, according to a GSUSA press release
.
Keeping with the Girl Scouts’ focus on entrepreneurship, the partnership will also provide a hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, allowing scouts to track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more — all using Grubhub’s back-end technology.
Should SA never make it to GrubHub’s growing list of Texas delivery areas, cookie connoisseurs can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder
to find a local troop to sate their cookie craving.
