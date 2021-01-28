No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Girl Scouts of America and GrubHub to team up on delivery, lessons in entrepreneurship

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 2:07 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / GIRL_SCOUT_COOKIES_2020
  • Instagram / girl_scout_cookies_2020
It’s going to take a lot more than a pesky pandemic to stop the Girl Scouts of America from selling their sweet treats.

The organization has partnered with food delivery platform Grubhub to facilitate a contact-free way for cookie fanatics to get their fix. Select Texas markets — sorry, but SA isn’t on the current list — can begin ordering Tagalongs, Samoas and Thin Mints via Grubhub starting February 1.



The online platform, often vilified by restaurants for charging too high a fee to serve customers, is waiving all of its fees for the Girl Scouts so that the organization will get 100% of proceeds from its cookie sales. According to Fortune.com, earnings from cookie sales reach nearly $800 million annually.

Grubhub is also offering free delivery on Girl Scout Cookie orders through February 14 with a minimum purchase of $15, according to a GSUSA press release.

Keeping with the Girl Scouts’ focus on entrepreneurship, the partnership will also provide a hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, allowing scouts to track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more — all using Grubhub’s back-end technology.

Should SA never make it to GrubHub’s growing list of Texas delivery areas, cookie connoisseurs can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to sate their cookie craving.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio filmmaker served as cinematographer for Sundance dark comedy set in Mormon church
Hitting Bottom: How the pandemic is upending San Antonio’s hospitality industry
During the tourism slump, San Antonio should kick its addiction to incentivizing downtown hotels
Glitter Political: District 3 council candidate Phyllis Viagran aims to carry on her family’s work ethic
Remembering 'Blue' Gene Tyranny, a San Antonio-born composer who worked with Iggy Pop and others
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. American Airlines wants to sell you stockpiled wine it couldn't offload to passengers during the pandemic Read More

  2. Crumbl Cookies to open two more San Antonio locations by summer of 2021 Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Box Street Social teaming up with Swine House to host a lunchtime pop-up Read More

  4. San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. named best in the U.S. by Hop Culture magazine Read More

  5. Hipster-approved taco peddler Torchy’s Tacos set to open two new San Antonio locations this year Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation