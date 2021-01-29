No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 29, 2021

Aptly named California-based weiner chain Dog Haus to set up shop on San Antonio’s North side

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 3:36 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / DOGHAUSDOGS
  • Instagram / doghausdogs
Sit. Stay. Eat. Drink.

Dog Haus, an award-winning West Coast chain known for its gourmet hot dogs and handcrafted sausages, has quietly opened a sprawling biergarten concept at 20907 Stone Oak Pkwy, CultureMap reports.



The Pasadena, California-based company began franchising in 2013, and now boasts 35 locations across the country and 14 more set to open soon. Six of those existing stores are based in the Lone Star State.

Eats and drinks will center around fresh, nitrate- and hormone-free weiners and burgers, a biergarten pub with 24 beers on tap and the brand’s signature Haus Cocktails.

The all-beef hot dogs and sausages, handcrafted exclusively for the company by wurstmacher Adam Gertler, are free of added nitrates and come served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. The Stone Oak location’s offerings will include fan favorites such as the Sooo Cali Dog, which features wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, and basil aioli atop a juicy frank.

A menu of signature tipples such as the Secret Garden — a combination of grapefruit, lime and orange juice, agave syrup, sparkling wine, and soda with a sprig of fresh rosemary — have been developed by celebrity bar pro Phil Wills of TV reality show Bar Rescue fame.

Located next to the JP Morgan Chase Corporate Center, the 3,580-square-foot restaurant boasts ample bar seating, multiple HD televisions and — of course — a pup-friendly patio, CultureMap reports.

The Stone Oak location’s official grand opening celebration is slated to occur by the first weekend of March, according to the lifestyle site. Currently, the eatery is operating in a soft opening capacity to train its staff.

Weiner aficionados can find the chain on social media for updates.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities
Artist José Villalobos shines light on a gay bracero in new Artpace exhibition
San Antonio filmmaker served as cinematographer for Sundance dark comedy set in Mormon church
Hitting Bottom: How the pandemic is upending San Antonio’s hospitality industry
During the tourism slump, San Antonio should kick its addiction to incentivizing downtown hotels
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Spurs team up with Budweiser for Fiesta-themed bottle release Read More

  2. San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. named best in the U.S. by Hop Culture magazine Read More

  3. Girl Scouts of America and GrubHub to team up on delivery, lessons in entrepreneurship Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Barbacoa & Big Red Festival the latest to cancel 2021 event due to COVID-19 Read More

  5. Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation