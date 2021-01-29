Aptly named California-based weiner chain Dog Haus to set up shop on San Antonio’s North side

click image
Sit. Stay. Eat. Drink.
Dog Haus, an award-winning West Coast chain known for its gourmet hot dogs and handcrafted sausages, has quietly opened a sprawling biergarten concept at 20907 Stone Oak Pkwy, CultureMap reports
.
The Pasadena, California-based company began franchising in 2013, and now boasts 35 locations across the country and 14 more set to open soon. Six of those existing stores are based in the Lone Star State.
Eats and drinks will center around fresh, nitrate- and hormone-free weiners and burgers, a biergarten pub with 24 beers on tap and the brand’s signature Haus Cocktails.
The all-beef hot dogs and sausages, handcrafted exclusively for the company by wurstmacher Adam Gertler, are free of added nitrates and come served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. The Stone Oak location’s offerings will include fan favorites such as the Sooo Cali Dog, which features wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, and basil aioli atop a juicy frank.
A menu of signature tipples such as the Secret Garden — a combination of grapefruit, lime and orange juice, agave syrup, sparkling wine, and soda with a sprig of fresh rosemary — have been developed by celebrity bar pro Phil Wills of TV reality show Bar Rescue
fame.
Located next to the JP Morgan Chase Corporate Center, the 3,580-square-foot restaurant boasts ample bar seating, multiple HD televisions and — of course — a pup-friendly patio, CultureMap
reports.
The Stone Oak location’s official grand opening celebration is slated to occur by the first weekend of March, according to the lifestyle site. Currently, the eatery is operating in a soft opening capacity to train its staff.
Weiner aficionados can find the chain on social media
for updates.
