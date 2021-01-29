No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, January 29, 2021

Cherrity Bar to host pop-up market Saturday featuring live music and San Antonio vendors

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM

Cherrity Bar will host a pop-up market Saturday afternoon with artisan vendors, live music and, of course, food and drink.

The vendors scheduled for the East Side spot's market offer handmade items such as jewelry, candles, home decor and succulents in hand painted pots. Malas & Mantras 108, Macetitas by Gigi, El Puno y La Mano and Neenya’s Designs will be among those offering wares.



Live folk music from SA native Josh Glenn will float across Cherrity Bar’s back patio, and the crew will be slinging drink specials, ramen, dumplings and spicy chicken wings all day. The Texas Kidney Foundation will also perform free blood pressure, kidney disease and diabetes assessments.

The market is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. As per the bar's mission of putting money into the coffers of local charities, $1 from the sale of each of its signature Sparkling Memories cocktails goes to the Alzheimer’s association of South Texas.

