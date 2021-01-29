Health-focused San Antonio eatery Pharm Table launches new weekend brunch menu

click image Instagram / pharmtable

Plant-based restaurant Pharm Table is taking advantage of the recent spate of gorgeous afternoons by launching a vibrant weekend brunch menu at its new location in Southtown.New menu items include a sweet potato waffle with pear-raisin chutney and beet chia mash, house-made granola and farm egg frittatas. Cold beverages, hot teas and chef Elizabeth Johnson’s apothecary cocktails, as well as a rotating selection of beer wine and cider, are also available.Originally slated for a November 2020 opening, the new Southtown location currently hosts the Pharm Table food truck for outdoor dining on its expansive patio. According to the Pharm Table website, the new brick-and-mortar space will be able to safely offer indoor and outdoor dining in the coming weeks.Pharm Table, now located at 812 S. Alamo Street, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brunch is available Friday through Sunday.