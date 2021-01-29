Friday, January 29, 2021
Nama Ramen slated to reopen next month in bigger digs in Northwest San Antonio
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM
Two-time Best of SA winner Nama Ramen
is finally ready to welcome back diners.
The ramen shop, also known for its inventive sushi rolls, will reopen in coming weeks at a bigger space just across the street from its original spot.
Currently, owner Kevin Chu is hosting friends and family at the new, 6,500-square-foot restaurant at 6526 Babcock Road. The staff is working out operational kinks before opening the doors to the public.
Noodle lovers can follow the shop on social media for up-to-date opening details.
